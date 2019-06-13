Ferjani Sassi Will Remain at Zamalek: Club President

The president of Zamalek football club has denied all reports suggesting that the team's Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi would leave the team this summer, adding that the club has not received any offer for the player.

It was reported that Saudi clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal were after the Tunisian international .

"There are no offers concerning Sassi," the Zamalek president told the club's official website on Wednesday.

"All reports concerning the matter are false."

Sassi joined Zamalek last summer from Saudi club Al-Nassr and he produced many fine displays with the club before picking up an injury that was put him on the sidelines in April.

The 27-year-old played the last 15 minutes in Tunisia's 2-1 win over Croatia in a friendly on Tuesday, confirming his recovery from his injury.

Sassi was named in Tunisia's squad that will play in this month's African Cup of Nations, which is set to be played in Egypt.

Tunisia were drawn in Group E with Mali, Angola and Mauritania.