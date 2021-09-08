  1. Home
Fernandes: Man Utd Closer to Winning Trophies with Ronaldo

Published September 8th, 2021 - 09:09 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes that the signing of Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will bring the team closer to winning trophies.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to the Red Devils last month and is set for a potential second debut against Newcastle United next Saturday.

The midfielder said while on national duty with Portugal: "We know the enthusiasm will be red hot, everyone knows Cristiano is in the house.

“Everyone is very confident and happy that he is back, the players too.

“We know what he can give us, and our focus, like Cristiano's, is to win.

“With him, we know we are closer to winning."

Fernandes and Ronaldo (Photo: AFP)
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with midfielder Bruno Fernandes (Photo: AFP)
