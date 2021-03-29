FIA F2 Championship, Porsche Sprint Challenge ME Offer Motor Racing Thrills at F1 Bahrain GP

Guanyu Zhou and Ayhancan Guven were both victorious today in the final races of their respective championships this weekend at BIC, held in support of the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021.

Zhou triumphed in the Formula 2 Feature Race while Guven won the Walter Lechter Memorial Race in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East. Both events were held in daylight conditions around BIC’s 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix track.

Zhou powered to a fine victory in the third race of F2’s season-opening round. The Uni-Virtuosi driver started from pole alongside ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard, but at turn one it was Lundgaard who was able to gain the advantage.

Zhou remained among the leaders for much of the race then on, until lap 27, when the Chinese driver reclaimed the lead from Richard Verschoor of MP Motorsport, who was ahead at the time. Zhou went on to claim the chequered flag after 32 laps in a winning time of one hour two minutes 27.858 seconds. “There weren’t really any key moments, I think every moment was pretty intense,” said Zhou. “I’m super happy with the whole team.

I think we deserved this win after being a little bit unlucky yesterday.” Carlin’s Dan Ticktum finished as a close runner-up 0.482 seconds behind, while Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson came third 2.950s back. Both Ticktum and Lawson were able to make late overtaking moves on Verschoor to gain their finishing positions.

Verschoor had to settle for fourth, while Marcus Armstong came fifth, Jehan Daruvala sixth, Robert Shwartzman seventh and Theo Pourchaire eighth. Meanwhile, a tribute to the late Walter Lechner was held in the support paddock ahead of today’s memorial race, which was the second event of the weekend in the Porsche Sprint Challenge ME’s programme.

Lechner was a visionary of motorsport in the region and a close friend and partner of BIC and the Bahraini motor racing community. His impact on racing in the Kingdom, the Middle East and Europe is both immeasurable and enduring.

He was the driving force in the establishment and operation of the Porsche Sprint Challenge ME, which held its first race in 2009. Among those present at the tribute were his sons Robert and Walter Junior.

In the 11-lap race, Guven clinched the victory to secure a fantastic double for the championship’s season-ending weekend. Guven won in 22:53.453. He was dominant in the event, taking the chequered flag with a significant 11.623s gap ahead of JB Simmenauer. The result clinched the drivers’ title for Simmenauer to end the 2020/2021 campaign. Guven’s race two win today followed his race one victory on Saturday.

It also earned him a special commemorative helmet trophy specially made for the Walter Lechner Memorial Race. Daan Van Kuijk completed the overall podium 16.490s back while also taking the win in the Pro-Am class.

Guven and Simmenauer were both competing in the Pro category.

Team Bahrain drivers Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa and Shaikh Jaber bin Ali Al Khalifa were classified eighth and 11th, respectively, while BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa was once again the winner in the Middle East category. Taking first place amongst the Am class runners was Maximilan Werndl in 10th overall, and Markus Sattler claimed the win amongst the Central Europe participants.