FIBA-Africa: Benzarti Elected Head of African National Federations Council

President of the Tunisian Basketball Federation (French: FTBB) Ali Benzarti has been elected President of National Federations Council at FibaAfrica, at the meeting of the new executive board of the African confederation, held Sunday in Bamako (Mali).

Former vice-president of the African confederation (currently FibaAfrica) and former president of the technical commission Abderraouf Manjour was appointed president of the Academy of FibaAfrica, while former national coach Habib Cherif was elected president of the board of African coaches.

Tunisian women Salma Ben Romdhane and Sabiha Ben Said were also chosen respectively as co-opted members of FibaAfrica's central office and honorary member of the confederation.

Fiba Africa General Assembly had elected the Mozambican Anibal Manave as the new president of the confederation, on Sunday, for the 2019-2023 term.