FIFA Allow Russia to Play Under Name 'Football Union of Russia'

FIFA has announced on Sunday that it will allow Russia to play international matches but in neutral countries and without supporters.

The country that is in conflict with Ukraine will also have to play under the name ‘Football Union of Russia’ instead of Russia.

The Russian flag and national anthem will not be used as well during matches.

The World Cup qualifying play-offs are set to begin in March.

Russia are scheduled to face Poland but the Poles have already refused to play against them.

Sweden and the Czech Republic who are potential opponents in the next round have refused to face Russia as well.

The football governing body is being pressured to ban Russia from competing.

FIFA said in a statement that a “potential exclusion” remains an option.