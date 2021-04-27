FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Numbers

Twenty-three countries will participate in the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, the draw for which will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on Tuesday.

Matches will be played at six of the Qatar 2022™ venues, thereby providing the World Cup hosts the perfect opportunity to test facilities and operations one year before world football’s flagship event takes place in the Middle East and Arab world for the first time. The FIFA Arab Cup will kick off towards the end of this year and conclude on 18 December, Qatar’s National Day.

Here are some key stats about the participants

24 Reigning CAF Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria are unbeaten in their last 24 games, winning 17 and drawing 7 since their last defeat to Benin in October 2018.

19 En route to their maiden Asian title in 2019, Qatar scored 19 goals in seven matches. Nine of those came from tournament top-scorer Almoez Ali, who set a record for the most goals in a single edition of the competition.

18 Egypt have an impressive record in recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers, losing none of their last 18 home games. The Pharaohs are Africa’s most successful team, wining seven AFCON titles, including three in a row in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

15 The number of consecutive (official) games Lebanon won between March 2016 and September 2018. Over that period, the Cedars managed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time (UAE 2019), having previously participated in the 2000 edition as hosts.

10 Kuwait are the most successful team in the history of the Arabian Gulf Cup, winning the title ten times, most recently in 2010. In 1980, Kuwait won the Asian Cup for the first time before qualifying for the 1982 FIFA World Cup Spain.

9 Iraq have taken part in the AFC Asian Cup on nine occasions with their last appearance in 2019 being their seventh in a row. They claimed the title once, in 2007, with victory over Saudi Arabia in the final.

8 Tunisia qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ after going eight games undefeated, winning six and drawing two. The Eagles of Carthage were the first African side to win a game at a World Cup, defeating Mexico 3-1 on their maiden appearance in 1978.

6 Syria have appeared at the Asian Cup six times, most recently in 2019, but have yet to go beyond the group stage. They have made a perfect start to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, winning their first five games.