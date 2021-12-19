FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Official Awards

Yacine Brahimi of Algeria was confirmed as the best player at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ after the official awards were announced.

Brahimi won the adidas Golden Ball which is awarded to the best player by the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG). Fellow teammate Youcef Mohammed Belaili and Akram Afif of Qatar came second and third respectively.

The adidas Golden Boot was won by Seifeddine Jaziri of Tunisia, with 4 goals. Golden Ball winner Yacine Brahimi collected the Silver Boot and Yazan Alnaimat of Jordan the Bronze.

Goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi of Algeria collected the adidas Golden Glove while Morocco took the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Awards:

FIFA Fair Play Award

Morocco

adidas Golden Boot Award

Golden Boot: Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) 4 goals, 0 assists.

Silver Boot: Yacine Brahimi (Algeria) 3 goals, 1 assist.

Bronze Boot: Yazan Alnaimat (Jordan) 3 goals, 0 assists.

adidas Golden Glove Award

Golden Glove: Rais Mbolhi (Algeria)

Algeria's goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi (L) receives the golden glove award from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 final football match between Tunisia and Algeria at the Al-Bayt stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Khor on December 18, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

adidas Golden Ball Award

Golden Ball: Yacine Brahimi (Algeria).

Silver Ball: Mohammed Youcef Belaili (Algeria).

Bronze Ball: Akram Afif (Qatar).

Source: FIFA