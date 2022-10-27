  1. Home
  3. FIFA chief praises Qatar’s preparations to ensure a secure and safe World Cup

Published October 27th, 2022 - 11:42 GMT
Gianni Infantino, president of football's world governing body FIFA, attends a press conference following the FIFA Council meeting in Auckland on October 22, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Gianni Infantino, president of football's world governing body FIFA, attends a press conference following the FIFA Council meeting in Auckland on October 22, 2022. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the efforts made by the Security Operations Force to ensure the security of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This came as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Security Operations Commander HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday received the FIFA President at the Tournament Command Centre (TCC).

The FIFA chief was also briefed on the ongoing Watan 2022 exercise and tabletop exercises in which FIFA representatives participated, commending the efforts undertaken by the Security Operations Force and the entities involved in the delivery of the tournament.

