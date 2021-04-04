FIFA to Contribute $11 Million to FTF Projects

The International Football Federation (FIFA) will grant the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) 11 million dinars to cover the costs of finishing the federation's hotel and medical centre and to contribute to other future projects, announced the FTF on Friday.

The FTF said that FIFA provides financial support to national federations under certain conditions, after a detailed study of the files that must meet all the required criteria.

A FIFA inspection delegation composed of Development Program Director at the FIFA Celine Zigaul, Coordinator of the Program Abigail Mitchell and adviser in architectural engineering Issa Amadou, had made a one-week visit to Tunisia to familiarize with the federation's development projects.