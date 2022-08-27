FIFA Lifts AIFF Ban, India Back as U-17 WC Host

India returned to being a full member of FIFA late on Friday when football's world body lifted the suspension it had imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 15. The decision restores to India the hosting rights of the under-17 women's World Cup scheduled in October.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," said a statement from FIFA.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs. FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," it said.

The decision also means ATK Mohun Bagan can host the inter-zonal semi-final of the AFC Cup against ASEAN zone champions Kuala Lumpur City FC at Salt Lake Stadium on September 7.And it should clear the way for India to play friendlies against Vietnam and Singapore next month. P19

Published by HT Digital Content Services with permission from Hindustan Times.