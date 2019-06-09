FIFA Permanently Bans Ex-Afghan Football Chief Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

An Afghan politician who headed his country's football federation has been slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA over sexual assaults against female athletes.

Football's world governing body on Saturday banned the head of the Afghanistan Football Federation from the sport for life after he was found guilty of sexually abusing female players.

FIFA had previously slapped a provisional ban on Keramuddin Karim over allegations of sexual assault made by five female Afghan football players.

An investigation by FIFA found Karim "guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics."

Allegations against Karim were collected by footballer Khalida Popal, who spoke to current and former teammates who made accusations of sexual violence, death threats and rape.

Popal hailed FIFA's decision but said it was only a "first step."

"We are not done yet," Popal said on Twitter. "Football is not a place for abuse... Women should be protected," she added.

Karim denied the allegations and denounced his accusers' testimonies as part of a "conspiracy" against him.

FIFA's lifetime ban on Karim bars him from all football-related activity and is coupled with a fine of 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).