FIFA President Infantino to Attend 2019 AFCON Draw

The 2019 African Cup of Nations will start 21 June and end 13 July

The head of the 2019 African Cup of Nations organising committee, Mohamed Fadl, revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will attend the tournament's draw that will be held at the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx on 12 April.



"The tournament's logo will be unveiled on 30 April and I hope it won't be criticised for any reason, as fans always do with the same situations," Fadl told a television programme late Saturday.



"The draw ceremony will be held next Friday as the committee will welcome the visitors at 4:30 CLT and the ceremony will start at 8pm," he added.



"FIFA president Infantino confirmed his attendance to the ceremony, but he will not give a speech," Fadl stated.



"We launched the tournament's website on Saturday but it will be under investigations for two days before its official appearance," Fadl said.



The Confederation of African Football announced that the 2019 African Cup of Nations will start 21 June and end 13 July. Egypt will host AFCON 2019 after original host Cameroon was stripped of its duties due to delays in its preparations for the expanded 24-team tournament.



The opening match, which will feature the Pharaohs, is scheduled to take place at the 74,100-seat Cairo Stadium.