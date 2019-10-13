FIFA President Launches Football Project for Schools in Beirut

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, launched the new initiative for football development in schools, entitled "Football for Schools", in the presence of Portuguese coach José Mourinho and former game stars such as Brazilian Ricardo Kaka and French Youri Djorkaeff.

The program aims to qualify and develop the capabilities of physical education teachers in Lebanese schools, and provide them with new concepts in the process of teaching the basics of football to be included in the curriculum of sports study.