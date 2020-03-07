FIFA Proposes to Postpone Asian Qualifyers Due to Coronavirus

FIFA has stated that it will propose postponing the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup and Asian Cup 2023, which will be held this month after the spread of the Corunavirus.

A joint statement by FIFA and the AFC stated: "For FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remain a top priority."

He added: "FIFA and the AFC will provide updates on these matches in the coming days, after consulting with the AFC member associations."

China and South Korea, the two countries hardest hit by the Coruna virus, will play on their soil on October 26.

In Italy, the match between Italy and her guest England in the Rugby Nations Nations Championship with the participation of six countries, which was scheduled for March 14 after the Italian government announced that all sporting events without an audience will be postponed until next April 3, which is what applies On Serie A matches also.

Instead, the six countries preferred to postpone the match, as well as the encounters of women and under 20 years between Italy and England, which were scheduled to be held on the fifteenth of this month - "with the intention of rescheduling these meetings" on later dates.

Italy has already decided to postpone its host with Ireland, which was scheduled for next Saturday, but the six nations confirmed that they "intend to complete all 15 games in all three tournaments when time permits."

In Italy, too, bike races scheduled for Saturday.

Several bike teams have announced that they will not participate in any competitions in the coming weeks.

"The season is still long and there are other important races. It was not an easy decision, but we must protect the families of riders just as we protect our families at home," said Alexander Vinokurov, general manager of the Astana team.

The authorities in Nuremberg, Germany, hinted that the friendly match for the German national team, due to be held on March 31, was postponed due to fears of the presence of the fans.

The Danish club Brondby stated that Thomas Kahlenberg was isolated after being infected with the virus, and the club added that some members of the team were subjected to quarantine, and that anyone who had had direct physical contact with Kahlenberg during the last game, should contact the club.

It was also decided to postpone the Royal Golf Cup 2020 for an indefinite period due to concerns about the Corona virus, noting that the tournament was scheduled to be held later this month in Thailand.

The Asian tour said Thursday: "The ongoing health concerns and advice from Thailand's health authorities mean that the opening event will be postponed to a later time."

The Asian Golf Tour was initially scheduled to take place from 12 to 15 March at the Grand Prix Club of Kanchanaburi Province, 150 km from Bangkok.

Motorcycle races are scheduled to be rescheduled, after the Grand Prix race that was scheduled to take place in Thailand on March 22 has been postponed to October 4, with the Aragonin Prize transferred to September 27.

It has not been announced yet the date for organizing the Grand Prix in Qatar, which was scheduled to be held on the eighth of this March, and therefore the opening race for the season will be the American Grand Prix on the fifth of next April