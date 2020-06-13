FIFA Ranking: Algeria Still Ranks 35th

Algeria still maintains its 35th position in the June’s ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA), published Thursday by this body on its official website.

Hidden Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, no international match was played, so logically there hasn’t been any change in June’s world ranking.

At the continental level, the Algerian champions of Africa are at the fourth position, ahead of Senegal (20th position), Tunisia (27th) and Nigeria (31st).

Algeria’s three opponents in the qualifications for the African Cup of Nations CAN-2021 are ranked in order: Zambia (88th), Zimbabwe (111th) and Botswana (148th).

Algeria’s opponents in the second qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are as follows: Burkina Faso (59th), Niger (112nd) and Djibouti (184th).