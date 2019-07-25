FIFA Ranking: Morocco Moves up Six Spots to 41st

The Moroccan football team has moved up six spots in the latest FIFA World Ranking, released on Thursday, to 41st position with a total of 1,461 points.

At the continental level, Morocco ranks 5th behind Senegal (1,550 pts), Tunisia (1,496) Nigeria (1,481) and Algeria (1,463). The Atlas Lions are ahead of Egypt (49th), Ghana (50th), Cameroon (53rd) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (56th).

Overall, Belgium leads the chart, followed by Brazil, France and England.