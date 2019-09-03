FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Emblem Revealed

The emblem for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was revealed precisely at 20:22 hrs Doha time all over the world on Tuesday.

The logo launch for Middle East’s first-ever World Cup was the biggest sports event to be beamed across 24 countries worldwide.

The emblem’s design embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game.

The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight – a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches – and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event. Besides echoing the shape of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, the emblem’s central form takes inspiration from a traditional woollen shawl. During winter months, shawls are worn around the world and in the Arab and Gulf region in particular by a variety of people and in various styles.

The intricate embroidered detail that often adorns shawls in the Arab world is featured and takes inspiration from various cultures across Asia, celebrating the continent’s second hosting of a FIFA World Cup tournament and Qatar’s diverse population.

The regionally inspired winter garment also alludes to the tournament’s start dates and the fact that it will be the first FIFA World Cup™ to be played in November and December.

The new typeface created to accompany the emblem reimagines traditional Arabic calligraphy in a new, contemporary font, taking inspiration from the region and Asia, and fusing tradition with modernity.