FIFA World Ranking: Belgium Remain on Top

With no fewer than 152 FIFA World Cup qualifying games as well as 25 friendlies played across the globe in the first half of September, the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking released on 16 September is unsurprisingly much changed.

While Belgium (1st) and Brazil (2nd) continue to lead the way, there is a new face on the podium. Following mixed results in Qatar 2022 qualifying this month (two draws and a win), France (4, - 1) drop out of the Top 3, allowing England (3, +1) to take their place courtesy of two wins and a draw some nine years after last being there.

With three victories in as many games, Denmark (10, + 1) break into the Top 10, where Portugal (7, + 1) and Spain (8, - 1) swap positions.

The most notable climbs among the TOP 50 came from IR Iran (22, + 4), Russia (37, + 4), Norway (39, + 4), Scotland (45, + 4) and Northern Ireland (47, + 4).

However, it is below 50th place that we see the best progressions in this edition, namely those of Libya (110, + 12), Canada (51, + 8), Liberia (144, + 6), Malta (171, + 6), Panama (68, + 6), Bulgaria (70, + 5) and Saudi Arabia (56, + 5).

Special mention has to go to Kosovo (109, + 6) who, having beaten Georgia (1-0) and held Greece (1-1), climb to 109th place and an all-time high.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 October 2021.

Leader Belgium (unchanged)

Countries entering the Top 10 Denmark (10, + 1)

Countries exiting the Top 10 USA (13, - 3)

Total matches played 177

Most matches played Ethiopia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Niger, Sudan (4)

Biggest increase in points Libya (+ 27.27 points)

Biggest increase in places Libya (+ 12 places)

Biggest drop in points Cyprus (- 32.65 points)

Biggest drop in places Venezuela, Jamaica (- 9 places)

Countries joining the Ranking None

Countries leaving the Ranking None

Unranked inactive teams Cook Islands

Source: FIFA