Fiorentina agree to sell Amrabat to Man Utd

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Fiorentina for Moroccan star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag has been following the 26-year-old and even urged the club to get him back in January.

Italian outlet Gazzetta says that United submitted an offer worth €25 million for the Morocco international.

The player has told Fiorentina he is keen on making the move to Old Trafford, which forced the Italian club to agree reluctantly.

Amrabat has burst onto the scene in recent months with fine displays for both his club and national team.

He went on to make 49 appearances across all competitions last term.