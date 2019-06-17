First Emirati Champion Wins Jiu-Jitsu Gold Medal in Moscow

Reem Abdulkareem Al Hashimi, World Jiu-Jitsu Champion in the Blue Belt Category, participated in the Moscow Grand Slam 2019, winning a gold medal.

Reem, who won a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Championship for Jiu-Jitsu Professionals held in April, and is the first Emirati champion to win in the adults’ category, is also the first martial arts champion to study space engineering.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, (WAM), Al Hashimi said that her academic grades improved after she began practicing jiu-jitsu.

She added that she is proud to be the first martial artist to study space engineering, stressing that jiu-jitsu helps her studies and noting that she will participate in the Asian Championship in Kazakhstan, which will be held on June 21.