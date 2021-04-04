First Three Female Saudi Referees in History of Fencing Honored

The President of the Saudi Fencing Federation recently honored Malaak Al-Sultan, Hana Hilmy and Wudyan Al-Maliki, the first three Saudi female referees in the history of Saudi fencing, after passing the Beginners’ Referees Course in Women’s Fencing (theoretical and practical).

The course was organized by the Saudi Fencing Federation and held at the Leadership Development Institute (LDI) in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

This came on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s Women's Fencing Championship, "the silver round," which was held in the Fencing Hall at Prince Saud Bin Juluwi Sports City in Al-Raakah, Al-Khobar.

Malaak Al-Sultan expressed her happiness on passing the first refereeing session for women’s fencing, noting that she had loftier ambitions and was looking forward to obtain the international badge.

She expressed her thanks to the Saudi Fencing Federation for giving her the opportunity to develop her skills.

Meanwhile, Hana Hilmy explained that the course included the law and basics of fencing arbitration, and errors in the three weapons (foil, épée and sabre) recording matches.

She too expressed her happiness and pride in judging the first women's championships in the current season last week.