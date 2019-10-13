First Women's Weightlifting Championship in Kuwait Concludes

The first women's weightlifting championship in Kuwait concluded on Saturday at the Al-Tadhamon Sports Club.

Badriyah Al-Houti came in first place in the (41-kilogram) competitions organized by the Kuwaiti Weightlifting Federation, while Bashayer Al-Mayas won the first place in (55-kg).

Following the end of the tournament, the Federation President Talal Al-Jassar expressed his hope that the Kuwaiti women's weightlifting team will achieve positive results in the forthcoming entitlements, most notably the Tunisian championship which starts next month.

Al-Jassar pointed out that Kuwaiti women are able to compete, especially after providing moral support from the board of directors of the federation as well as the financial support provided by the General Authority for Sport.

In September, the Kuwait Weightlifting Federation announced the formation of the first women's team to prepare for the upcoming regional and continental entitlements.