Fitness Challenge to Turn Dubai Into a Gym

In about 10 days, you won't have any excuses not to go to the gym - because the entire Dubai is set to become an open, active gym when the 30-day fitness frenzy starts on October 18.

This year's Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) promises fun workouts and heart-pumping activities in every corner of the city, helping residents achieve a daily target of 30 minutes of exercise.

More than 40 events and over 5,000 free classes are lined up for everyone to get moving.

Two fitness villages - one on Kite Beach and another at Festival City Mall - will be set up, along with 10 community hubs. The action-packed calendar also includes an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest high-intensity interval training class.

"DFC, an initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has helped cement Dubai's position as a global city that prioritises health and fitness," said Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

CHOOSE YOUR VILLAGE

Kite Beach Fitness Village

>Will offer a variety of outdoor activities across multiple zones

>Will create a unique fitness experience set against the picturesque Arabian Sea

>Open for 30 days from 7am to 9pm (Sunday to Wednesday) and 7am to 11pm (Thursday to Saturday)

>Zones include beachside basketball, boxing and martial arts, yoga and meditation, water sports, and a dedicated kids' play area

Festival City Mall

Fitness Village

>Set to span both indoor and outdoor sections of the mall

>Open from 12pm to 10pm

(Sunday to Wednesday) and 12pm to 12am (Thursday to Saturday)

>Mall's ground floor will be transformed into a fitness zone for people of all ages

>Participants can also rent a bike

PERSONALIZE YOUR WORKOUT

DFC will launch the 'Find Your 30' virtual content hub, an all-in-one platform of fitness content for all ages and abilities where anyone can craft their individual program.

The hub will serve as a free-to-access fitness inspiration on the DFC website and will link to details on DFC events and sessions.

It will also feature 'City is a Gym', a virtual map of Dubai spanning 30 different locations across the city where individuals and groups can work out for free. Upon arrival at each location, participants can scan a QR code and an easy-to-follow workout will pop up.