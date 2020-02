Tunisia ranked 17th globally and 1st at the African level in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men Senior World Ranking, advancing by 5 positions compared to the last ranking.

Tunisia ranked before Egypt (18th) and Algeria (28th).

Tunisia, on January 10, had assured its qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by winning the qualifying tournament held in Cairo.

Brazil ranked 1st globally, ahead of Poland and the United States.