Florian Wirtz Attracting Premier League Interest

Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are following Bayer Leverkusen's superkid Florian Wirtz.

The 18 year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest this season with his strong displays.

He was even compared to Chelsea star Kai Havertz.

BILD says that the Germany international is wanted as well by Bayern Munich.

Wirtz has 14 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The rising star's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Leverkusen's German forward Florian Wirtz (L) scores the 3-1 past Stuttgart's German goalkeeper Florian Mueller (R) and Stuttgart's German defender Marc-Oliver Kempf (2nd L) during the German First division Bundesliga football match VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen on September 19, 2021 in Stuttgart, southern Germany. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)