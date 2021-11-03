Fonseca Eyeing Newcastle Job

Sky Sports has reported that Former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is still hoping to become Newcastle United's next manager.

The Premier League side sacked Steve Bruce recently after weeks of speculation over his future.

The Magpies are in the market for a new coach and the Portuguese is among the candidates for the job.

Unai Emery was also linked with the club, but the Spaniard turned down their approach and announced he is staying with Villarreal on Wednesday.

Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte as their manager on Tuesday leaving Fonseca as the clear favorite for the job at St James' Park.

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Newcastle on October 7 as they hope to build a team that will compete for titles in the coming years.