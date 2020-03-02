Football Leagues in Iran Postponed over Coronavirus Concerns

Authorities decided to postpone all the football leagues of the country amid concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Iran Football League Organization announced on Sunday that Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters has agreed to the football federation’s requests for postponing the leagues this week.

The leagues were held during the last two weeks with no fans in stadiums, however, nearly all clubs had expressed their concern over the health of their players and staff.

The decision is temporary and only for this week of the competitions in four leagues of the country.

Last week, the Sports Ministry had ordered halt to all sports events in the country, except for football.

China, Japan, and South Korea have also postponed their leagues until further notice due to the outbreak.

Covid-19 is continuing to spread across the globe as it has infected more than 89,000 people in 67 countries, claiming more than 3,000 lives up to now. Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of infected with the virus has hit 978 while 54 patients didn’t survive.