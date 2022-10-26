Football legend Rooney drops in on DP World Tour Championship trophy tour

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney stopped by the offices of the Dubai Sports Council this week and was photographed with two of the DP World Tour’s most prestigious trophies.

The Harry Vardon Trophy is awarded to the player who finishes the DP World Tour season at the top of the Rankings, with the grand finale, which takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai from November 17-20, offering the chance for one player to potentially walk away with both pieces of silverware.

Rooney, who is currently manager of D.C. United in the MLS, has plenty of experience when it comes to lifting trophies. The 37-year-old won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup during an illustrious playing career which saw him become the all-time leading goal scorer of both Manchester United and the England National team.

A keen golfer himself, the Englishman is a good friend of current World Number One and renowned Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy, who will be one of the stars on show at next month’s DP World Tour Championship as he leads the DP World Tour Rankings presented by Rolex.

“I’ve played golf with him (McIlroy) a few times when he’s been in Manchester and it’s just a real eye opener how good he is,” said Rooney, who is a frequent visitor to Dubai and was on holiday with his family this week.

“I’ve been coming here a few years now and we love it. It’s got a bit of everything and the golf courses here are phenomenal.”

The DP World Tour Championship and Harry Vardon trophies are currently on a tour of the UAE as part of the official one-month countdown to the season-ending showcase at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fans can register for free general admission tickets or a range of premium experience tickets starting from AED 599, which can be booked here.