Footballer's Hijab Slips During Match, Here's What Opponent Players Did Next

When a footballer player's hijab slipped off mid game revealing her hair, players from the opponent team quickly huddled around her so that she readjust it.

Five women footballers of Shabab Al Ordon Club can be seen in a video halting the match to form a tight circle around a player from opposing Arab Orthodox Club to cover her.

The footage is from last year's WAFF Women's Club Championship match and shows the unidentified female footballer suddenly kneeling on the ground. The video shows her turning away from action as her hijab comes loose and her hair begin to show.

That's when five players the Shabab al-Ordon Club run one after the other and huddle for nearly 30 seconds so she could adjust her hijab privately, according to reports in Independent. The match resumes soon after and two teams are seen competing once again.