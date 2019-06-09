Former Egypt Striker Mido Named Maqassa Coach

Former Egypt striker Ahmed' Mido' Hossam has been appointed as Maqassa's new coach, the club announced on Sunday.

The former Zamalek coach will replace veteran boss Talaat Youssef, who resigned in April.

Mido took charge of Zamalek twice, leading the club to the Egypt Cup title in his first stint in 2014. His second spell in 2016 was less successful after he was sacked following a poor run of results.

Mido also had stints with Ismaily in 2015 and Wadi Degla in 2017.

He was named as coach of Saudi side Al-Taaowen in 2019 but was sacked after only two months.

Maqassa finished the season in the sixth place and reached the Egypt Cup quarters.