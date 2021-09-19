Former England Striker Jimmy Greaves has Died Aged 81

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81 in Danbury, Essex.

The Chelsea and Tottenham star suffered a stroke in 2015 that impaired his speech and left him wheelchair-bound.

Spurs announced that the fourth-highest goal scorer for England died at home on Sunday morning.

Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, he is only behind Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney,

The London-based club said in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81.

"Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy's strike rate was phenomenal. His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 - 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches."