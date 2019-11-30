Former Oman Coach Pim Verbeek Dies, Aged 63

The board of administration of the Oman Football Association (OFA) has received the news of the death of Dutch coach Pim Verbeek.

A statement issued online by the OFA, said: “The Council extends its deepest condolences to the family of the coach and his relatives. He had previously supervised the training of the first national team during the last period and the team won the 23rd Gulf Cup Football tournament in Kuwait. “

Oman player, Ali Albusaidi on Friday said at a press conference, “Sincere condolences on the death of former coach Verbeek, we spent an unforgettable period with him, we achieved our first personal titles and we are saddened by the news of his death.”

“We will try to prepare in all respects, we watched the match between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and determined the strengths of the blue team,” Ali Albusaidi said, adding, “Verbeek's death will not affect us, but will increase our resolve and determination to move forward.”

Ali asked all Omani people, whether in Qatar or in Oman, to support the team