Formula 1: Dutch Grand Prix will not be held in 2020

Coronavirus continued to upend the world of sports Thursday with the announcement that the 2020 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix has been canceled due to health concerns.

"Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will have to wait until 2021 to race in front of his home crowd, following the news that the Dutch Grand Prix, set to be held at the newly reconfigured Zandvoort circuit, won’t be taking place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Formula 1 said on its website.

The Dutch Grand Prix was last held 35 years ago, in 1985.

This season, 10 races have been postponed or canceled.

The 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is expected to start with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.