Formula 1 Superhero: Michael Schumacher

Although out of sight since 2014, seven time Formula 1 ultimate champion Michael Schumacher is once again the star of the autumn season but this time through the new Netflix documentary on his life; Schumacher.

“The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family,” said director Vanessa Nöcker in a statement.

Netflix promised interviews with F1 icons Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Flavio Briatore, Damon Hill, Jean Todt, and Bernie Ecclestone as well as previously unreleased archive footage.

Michael Schumacher Career

Michael Schumacher was born 3 January 1969 of German origin and became one of the world's leading racing drivers who competed in Formula One for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes.

After a one-off Formula One appearance with Jordan at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, Schumacher was signed by Benetton for the rest of the 1991 season. He won his first and second drivers' titles consecutively in 1994 and 1995, twice finishing ahead of runner-up Damon Hill.

He moved to Ferrari in 1996, with whom he won five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004, including unprecedented sixth and seventh titles, breaking several records. After finishing third in 2005 and second in 2006, Schumacher retired from the sport, though he later made a brief return with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012.

The F1 legend is often credited with popularising Formula One in Germany, where it was formerly considered a fringe sport. Schumacher was noted throughout his career for his ability to produce fast laps at crucial moments in a race and to push his car to the very limit for sustained periods. He was also noted for his pioneering fitness regime and ability to galvanise teams around him.

Mick Schumacher (R), son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, talks to Alfa Romeo Racing F1 mechanics at the in-season test at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on April 3, 2019. / AFP / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

Michael Schumacher Family

Michael's younger brother Ralf, his son Mick and his nephew David are also racing drivers. Ralf Schumacher competed in Formula One for ten years, starting from 1997 until the end of 2007.Their step-brother Sebastian Stahl has also been a racing driver.Mick became the third Schumacher to race in Formula One, having made his debut with Haas F1 Team in the 2021 season, nine years after his father retired from Formula One.

In August 1995, Michael married Corrina Betsch. They have two children, a daughter Gina-Marie, born 20 February 1997 and a son, Mick, born 22 March 1999. He has always been very protective of his private life and is known to dislike the celebrity spotlight.

Schumacher's Skiing Incident

In December 2013, Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident. He was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014. He left hospital in Grenoble for further rehabilitation at the University Hospital of Lausanne, before being relocated to his home to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation privately in September 2014.

Schumacher's Honours and Awards

Among the numerous awards and honours Schumacher received, in 1992, the German Motor Sport Federation awarded him the ONS Cup, the highest accolade in German motorsport; he also won the trophy in 1994, 1995 and 2002.

In 1993, he won a Bambi Sports Award and was the first racing driver to receive the Golden Steering Wheel. In 1994 and from 2001 to 2003, he was voted European Sportsperson of the Year by the International Sports Press Association.

He was voted Polish Press Agency (PAP) European Sportsperson of the Year from 2001 to 2003. In 1995 and from 2000 to 2002, he was named Autosport International Racing Driver of the Year. Schumacher was voted German Sports personality of the Year in 1995 and 2004.

In 2004, he was also voted Germany's greatest sportsperson of the 20th century. In 2002, for his contributions to sport and his contributions in raising awareness of child education, Schumacher was named as one of the UNESCO Champions for Sport.

The German legend won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year in 2002 and 2004, was named L'Équipe Champion of Champions three times (from 2001 to 2003), and won the Gazzetta World Sports Award twice (2001 and 2002.

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel drives past a tribute-banner to former German driver Michael Schumacher drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 8, 2018 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the third day of the second week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

In honour of Michael Schumacher's racing career and his efforts to improve road safety and the sport, he was awarded an FIA Gold Medal for Motor Sport in 2006. A year later, in 2007, he received the Prince of Asturias Award for Sport for his sporting prowess and his humanitarian record. Together with Sebastian Vettel, Schumacher won the Race of Champions Nations' Cup six times in a row for Germany, from 2007 to 2012. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame and Germany's Sports Hall of Fame.