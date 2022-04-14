Four Countries Bid to Host 2022-23 Nations League Finals

Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Wales have declared an interest in hosting the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals, European football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The deadline to submit final bid dossiers is October 5, and the hosts will be appointed in January 2023.

The finals will be held from June 14-18, 2023.

Portugal won the first edition at home in 2019. France defeated Spain 2-1 last October in the final of the 2020/21 edition in Italy.

AFP

French players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Nations League final football match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milan, on October 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)