Fouzi Lekjaa Reappointed as Chairman of CAF Finance Committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made new appointments within its organizational structures, including the reappointment of the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, as Chairman of the CAF Finance Committee.

The CAF Executive Committee that met by videoconference on Tuesday, also co-opted Abdigani Said Arab, President of the Somali Football Federation, to the Finance Committee, according to a CAF statement.

The Executive Committee appointed Hany Abou Rida (Egypt) and Amaju Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria) as members of the CAF Emergency Committee.

The Committee also appointed two Advisors: Jacques Bernard D. Anouma (Côte d'Ivoire) as Senior Special Advisor to the CAF President and Daniel Alexandre Jordaan (South Africa) as Advisor in charge of Competitions and Marketing to the Presidency.

During this meeting, CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba gave a report on the state of degradation of infrastructure in the African continent which does not or no longer offers the guarantees and aptitudes to host CAF competitions, in particular the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

Participants in this meeting stressed that the improvement of several infrastructures will be a priority for CAF and a detailed plan will be presented in a short term.

Regarding the challenges presented by COVID-19 and PCR tests currently required during competitions, discussions have been initiated to set up - in collaboration with the WHO - independent bodies in charge of carrying out the tests, before the matches, this in particular in view of the CAN Total Cameroon 2021, the statement added.

The Executive Committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organization of the draw (June 25, 2021) and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament (January 9 to February 6, 2022).