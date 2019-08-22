Fouzi Lekjaa Resigns as President of Renaissance Sportive de Berkane

President of the Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (RSB) Fouzi Lekjaa has resigned from this position, sources from the club said on Thursday.

Lekjaa has submitted his formal resignation at the Extraordinary General Assembly held on Wednesday, club deputy president Abdelmajid Madrane told MAP.

Hakim Ben Abdellah, the club's first vice-president, was appointed to succeed Lekjaa, who held the position for nearly 10 years, said Madrane.

The RSB club plays in the first division of the national football championship (Botola D1 Pro MT).

The RSB, which regained its spot in the first division in 2012, won the Throne Cup last year and played in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.