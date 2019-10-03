France’s Pogba to Miss Iceland, Turkey Games

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of France's squad due to injury for the team’s group matches of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Man Utd star will miss matches against Turkey and Iceland in the Group H.

The 26-year-old midfielder lastly played against Arsenal in the Premier League match on Monday but he suffered a foot injury following the match.

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe returned to the French national team from a hamstring injury.

The 2016 FIFA World Cup holders will face Iceland in Reykjavik on Oct. 11 while they will host Turkey at the Stade de France on Oct. 14.

In the Euro 2020 qualifiers, France rank in the second place in the Group H, following the leaders Turkey with 15 points.

- Here is the French squad for next two matches in the Euro 2020 qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Jonathan Ikone (Lille), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)