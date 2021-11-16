  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. France's Ibrahim Ba Talks to Albawaba Exclusively

France's Ibrahim Ba Talks to Albawaba Exclusively

Published November 16th, 2021 - 01:49 GMT
Ibrahim Ba (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ibrahim Ba (Photo: Shutterstock)

Albawaba had the pleasure to interview retired French footballer Ibrahim Ba.

The former France international spoke about his illustrious career from his early beginnings in Dakar to his eventual move to AC Milan and call-ups to represent his national team.

Ba moved to Le Havre in the early 1990s and went on to represent clubs in Italy, England, Turkey, and Sweden before retiring at AC Milan in 2008.

The 48-year-old discussed modern football and the differences between previous generations and current day footballers.

He also talked about his friendships with fellow teammates and world stars such as Paolo Maldini, George Weah among others.

He went on to share his thoughts about the coaching careers of Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane.

Listen to this special interview at our Gateway channel which is linked below.

Ibrahim Ba (Photo: AFP)
French players pose for the team picture, on January 28, 1998 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, before the football match between France and Spain. The stadium was officially inaugurated on January 28, 1998 by French president Jacques Chirac. (Top left: Zinedine Zidane, Stephane Guivarc'h, Laurent Blanc, Marcel Desailly, Alain Boghossian, Lilian Thuram ; bottom left, Bernard Diomède, Ibrahim Ba, Didier Deschamps, Youri Djorkaeff, Fabien Barthez). (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)
Tags:Ibrahim BaFrance football teamAC Milan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...