France's Ibrahim Ba Talks to Albawaba Exclusively

Albawaba had the pleasure to interview retired French footballer Ibrahim Ba.

The former France international spoke about his illustrious career from his early beginnings in Dakar to his eventual move to AC Milan and call-ups to represent his national team.

Ba moved to Le Havre in the early 1990s and went on to represent clubs in Italy, England, Turkey, and Sweden before retiring at AC Milan in 2008.

The 48-year-old discussed modern football and the differences between previous generations and current day footballers.

He also talked about his friendships with fellow teammates and world stars such as Paolo Maldini, George Weah among others.

He went on to share his thoughts about the coaching careers of Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane.

Listen to this special interview at our Gateway channel which is linked below.