French Open to Begin Sept. 21

The 2020 French Open has been rescheduled to run for three weeks in the fall, Roland-Garros said Wednesday.

The tournament was supposed to begin in May but was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

''Following discussions with the international tennis authorities – the ATP, WTA and ITF – the French Tennis Federation is delighted to announce that this year’s Roland-Garros tournament will be played over three weeks, from 21st September to 11th October 2020, providing the conditions relating to the COVID-19 health crisis allow it to go ahead,'' the organization said on its website.

''The Parisian Grand Slam has been granted an extra week of competition, which means the qualifying tournament can be played from 21st September,” it added.