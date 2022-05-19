French Open Match at Centre of Betting 'Checks'

  1. Home
Published May 19th, 2022 - 06:58 GMT
This aerial view shows the Philippe-Chatrier central tennis court with its sliding roof partially open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A French Open first round qualifying match was the subject of "checks" on Thursday after a report of abnormally high bets placed abroad, a source close to the investigation said, confirming a report in sports daily L'Equipe.

The tennis match in question took place on Monday between the 133rd-ranked Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Israeli veteran Dudi Sela, a 37-year-old now ranked 456th in the world who was beaten 6-3, 6-0.

Abnormally high bets were recorded in the second set, in three countries -- Ukraine, Cyprus and Armenia.

At the moment, no investigation has been opened by the judicial authorities in France, the source said.

