French Open Match at Centre of Betting 'Checks'

A French Open first round qualifying match was the subject of "checks" on Thursday after a report of abnormally high bets placed abroad, a source close to the investigation said, confirming a report in sports daily L'Equipe.

The tennis match in question took place on Monday between the 133rd-ranked Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Israeli veteran Dudi Sela, a 37-year-old now ranked 456th in the world who was beaten 6-3, 6-0.

Abnormally high bets were recorded in the second set, in three countries -- Ukraine, Cyprus and Armenia.

At the moment, no investigation has been opened by the judicial authorities in France, the source said.

AFP