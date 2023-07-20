Friendly: Al-Nassr vs Benfica - possible lineups, prediction

Al-Nassr and Benfica are set to face off in a friendly encounter on Thrusday evening at Estadio Algarve as they continue their preparations for the new season.

Match date: Thursday, July 20

Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Algarve

Al-Nassr vs Benfica probable lineups

Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, Ghislain Konan; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca

Benfica possible Xl

Manager: Roger Schmidt

Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Morato, Antonio Silva, David Jurasek; Florentino, Orkun Kokcu; Angel Di Maria, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos

Prediction

Al Nassr 1-2 Benfica: The Portuguese team will likely grab the win in the end due to the difference in quality between the two sides.

The Saudi giants are still in the process of building under new boss Castro who will be experimenting tactics.