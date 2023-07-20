Friendly: Al-Nassr vs Benfica - possible lineups, prediction

Al-Nassr and Benfica are set to face off in a friendly encounter on Thrusday evening at Estadio Algarve as they continue their preparations for the new season.
Match date: Thursday, July 20
Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Algarve
Al-Nassr vs Benfica probable lineups
Al Nassr possible Xl
Manager: Luis Castro
David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, Ghislain Konan; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca
Benfica possible Xl
Manager: Roger Schmidt
Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Morato, Antonio Silva, David Jurasek; Florentino, Orkun Kokcu; Angel Di Maria, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos
Prediction
Al Nassr 1-2 Benfica: The Portuguese team will likely grab the win in the end due to the difference in quality between the two sides.
The Saudi giants are still in the process of building under new boss Castro who will be experimenting tactics.