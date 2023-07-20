Friendly: Al-Nassr vs Benfica - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo arrives ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on May 27, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Al-Nassr and Benfica are set to face off in a friendly encounter on Thrusday evening at Estadio Algarve as they continue their preparations for the new season.

Match date: Thursday, July 20
Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Algarve

Al-Nassr vs Benfica probable lineups

  • Al Nassr possible Xl

Manager: Luis Castro

David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Ali Lajami, Ghislain Konan; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca

  • Benfica possible Xl

Manager: Roger Schmidt

Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Morato, Antonio Silva, David Jurasek; Florentino, Orkun Kokcu; Angel Di Maria, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva; Goncalo Ramos

Prediction

Al Nassr 1-2 Benfica: The Portuguese team will likely grab the win in the end due to the difference in quality between the two sides.

The Saudi giants are still in the process of building under new boss Castro who will be experimenting tactics.

