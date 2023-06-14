Friendly: Argentina vs Australia prediction, possible lineups

World Cup champions Argentina are set to face Australia in an international friendly that will take place at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, June 15

Kick-off time: 12:00 (GMT)

Venue: Workers' Stadium

Argentina vs Australia probable lineups

Argentina possible Xl

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Giovanni Simeone, Alejandro Garnacho

Australia possible Xl

Manager: Graham Arnold

Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Joel King; Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic; Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Brandon Borrello

Prediction

Argentina 4-0 Australia: The World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi are more than likely to get a huge win over the Socceroos.