Friendly: Argentina vs Australia prediction, possible lineups

World Cup champions Argentina are set to face Australia in an international friendly that will take place at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, June 15
Kick-off time: 12:00 (GMT)
Venue: Workers' Stadium
Argentina vs Australia probable lineups
Argentina possible Xl
Manager: Lionel Scaloni
Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Giovanni Simeone, Alejandro Garnacho
Australia possible Xl
Manager: Graham Arnold
Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Joel King; Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic; Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Brandon Borrello
Prediction
Argentina 4-0 Australia: The World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi are more than likely to get a huge win over the Socceroos.