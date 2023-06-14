  1. Home
Friendly: Argentina vs Australia prediction, possible lineups

Published June 14th, 2023 - 09:51 GMT
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) fights for the ball with Australia's defender #16 Aziz Behich during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) fights for the ball with Australia's defender #16 Aziz Behich during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)

World Cup champions Argentina are set to face Australia in an international friendly that will take place at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, June 15
Kick-off time: 12:00 (GMT)
Venue: Workers' Stadium

Argentina vs Australia probable lineups

  • Argentina possible Xl

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Giovanni Simeone, Alejandro Garnacho  

  • Australia possible Xl

Manager: Graham Arnold

Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Joel King; Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic; Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Brandon Borrello

Prediction

Argentina 4-0 Australia: The World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi are more than likely to get a huge win over the Socceroos.



