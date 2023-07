Friendly: Arsenal vs Barcelona - possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal are set to face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly that will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, July 26

Kick-off time: 02:30 (GMT)

Venu: SoFi Stadium

Arsenal vs Barcelona probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso; Sergi Roberto, Oriol Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Barca: A close match that should be determined by the slightest of mistakes, it could go either way, but the Gunners may have a slight advantage over the Catalan giants.