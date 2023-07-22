Friendly: Arsenal vs Man Utd - possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to butt heads in a pre-season friendly that will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Match date: Saturday, July 22
Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)
Venue: MetLife Stadium
Arsenal vs Manchester United probable lineups
Arsenal possible Xl
Manager: Mikel Arteta
Aaron Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Gabriel Martinelli
Man Utd possible Xl
Manager: Erik ten Hag
Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Brandon Williams; Donny Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mason Mount; Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo
Prediction
Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd: A closely fought contest that will be determined by the slightest of mistakes should go Arsenal's way in the end.