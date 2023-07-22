Friendly: Arsenal vs Man Utd - possible lineups, prediction

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to butt heads in a pre-season friendly that will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Match date: Saturday, July 22

Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Arsenal vs Manchester United probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Gabriel Martinelli

Man Utd possible Xl

Manager: Erik ten Hag

Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Brandon Williams; Donny Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mason Mount; Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Man Utd: A closely fought contest that will be determined by the slightest of mistakes should go Arsenal's way in the end.