Friendly: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City - probable lineups, prediction

European heavyweights Manchester City and Atletico Madrid lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 11:00 (GMT)
Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City probable lineups
Atletico possible Xl
Manager: Diego Simeone
Ivo Grbic; Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan; Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Samuel Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata
Man City possible Xl
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Prediction
Atletico 0-2 Man City: The Treble winner will control the match and are expected to get the win.