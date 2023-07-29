  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Friendly: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City - probable lineups, prediction

Friendly: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City - probable lineups, prediction

Published July 29th, 2023 - 10:24 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 17, 2023. Manchester City won the match 4-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 17, 2023. Manchester City won the match 4-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

European heavyweights Manchester City and Atletico Madrid lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, July 30
Kick-off time: 11:00 (GMT)
Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Atletico possible Xl

Manager: Diego Simeone

Ivo Grbic; Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan; Saul Niguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Samuel Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

  • Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Atletico 0-2 Man City: The Treble winner will control the match and are expected to get the win.

Tags:Manchester CityAtletico Madrid

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now