  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Friendly: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

Friendly: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

Published July 29th, 2023 - 11:11 GMT
Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a friendly "El Clasico" at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

Match date: Saturday, July 29
Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Franck Kessie, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

  • Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Barca 1-1 Madrid: A difficult game to predict, but a draw seems to be the most likely of options.

Tags:FC BarcelonaReal MadridEl Clasico

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now