Friendly: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - possible lineups, prediction

Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a friendly "El Clasico" at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Saturday night.

Match date: Saturday, July 29

Kick-off time: 21:00 (GMT)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas

Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Franck Kessie, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr

Prediction

Barca 1-1 Madrid: A difficult game to predict, but a draw seems to be the most likely of options.