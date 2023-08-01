Friendly: Bayern Munich vs Liverpool - possible lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published August 1st, 2023 - 01:19 GMT
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (C) along with teammates attends a training session at the Singapore Festival of Football in Singapore on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (C) along with teammates attends a training session at the Singapore Festival of Football in Singapore on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly thriller that will take place at the The Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 2
Kick-off time: 11:30 (GMT)
Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

  • Liverpool possible Xl

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

  • Bayern possible Xl

Manager: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Kim Min-jae, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Mathys Tel

Prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Bayern: The two giants will try to push forward in a competitive and exciting match that could see them score several goals.

Liverpool FCBayern Munich

