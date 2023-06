Friendly: Brazil vs Guinea prediction, probable lineups

Brazil face off against Guinea in an international friendly on Saturday evening at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium in Spain.

Match date: Saturday, June 17

Kick-off time: 19:30 (GMT)

Venue: RCDE Stadium

Brazil vs Guinea probable lineups

Brazil possible Xl (4-3-3)

Caretaker manager: Ramon Menezes

Alisson Becker; Vanderson, Roger Ibanez, Eder Militao, Alex Telles; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Guinea possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Kaba Diawara

Ibrahim Kone; Ibrahima Conte, Saidou Sow, Mohamed Camara, Issiaga Sylla; Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba; Morgan Guilavogui, Naby Keita, Francois Kamano; Jose Kante

Prediction

Brazil 3-0 Guinea: The Selecao players will want to bounce back from their previous loss to Morocco, and are likely to grab a comfortable win today.