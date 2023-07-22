Chelsea vs Brighton - probable lineups, prediction

Chelsea and Brighton are set to face off in a friendly on Saturday as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Match date: Saturday, July 22

Kick-off time: 23:00 (GMT)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Chelsea vs Brighton probable lineups

Chelsea possible Xl

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Malo Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka; Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku, Ian Maatsen

Brighton & Hove Albion possible Xl

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Mahmoud Dahoud; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

Prediction

Chelsea 3-2 Brighton: It will probably be an open match with plenty of chances and lots of goals with a slight advantage to the Blues.